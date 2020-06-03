Linda Lou Bossini
March 12, 1949 — May 25, 2020
Linda passed peacefully surrounded by family near her home in Issaquah, WA. She was born and raised in Walla Walla, the eldest child of Jean and Louis Bossini. She attended DeSales Catholic High School. She later moved to Pasco and raised her family for many years there. After graduating from Columbia Basin College, she worked as a paralegal and county court clerk.
She moved back to Walla Walla in the early 2000s to enjoy retirement and spent much of her time knitting, gardening, and volunteering at the gift shop at St. Mary’s Hospital. Linda loved gardening and tending to her beautiful roses in addition to spending time with her family and grandchildren. She moved to Issaquah in 2019.
She is survived by her children, Dan, Josh, Jessica, and Christian; four grandchildren; and her siblings, Greg, Carl, Gina, and David.
A private memorial service is scheduled for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the American Cancer Society.