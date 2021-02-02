Linda Lambert Feb 2, 2021 56 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Linda LambertJan. 27, 1950 — Jan. 29, 2021WALLA WALLA - Linda S. Lambert, 71, died Jan. 29, 2021, at Providence St. Mary Medical Center.Arrangements are pending at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S Main, Milton Freewater. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Linda S. Lambert Providence St. Mary Medical Center Arrangement Walla Walla Main Funeral Home Milton Freewater