Linda Kay McGee
August 3, 1947 — March 14, 2021
Linda Kay McGee, 73, passed away in Sandpoint, ID on Sunday, March 14, 2021. She was born August 3, 1947, in Waitsburg, Washington the daughter of Charles and Georgia Comer. She attended local schools in Walla Walla, Washington and graduated from high school. She also graduated from the Wenatchee Valley Beauty School.
For many years she lived in Wenatchee, WA; working as a beautician. She was married three times and never gave up on love. She loved her children, always wishing them well. She was a hardworking Mom that helped support her family. In November 2018, she moved to the Sandpoint area to be closer to her daughters. She loved playing Rummy, dice and doing arts and crafts. Reading was her passion in life. May you rest in peace and be whole again.
Linda is survived by two sisters: Sharon and Evonne; her three children: Charlotte Sybil, Angela Jeffery, and John Pedersen; five grandchildren: Brittni Moon, Dylan Sybil, Isaac Jeffery, Jacob Jeffery, and Brandon Pedersen; and one great-granddaughter; along with many nieces and nephews.