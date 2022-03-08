Linda Godwin Mar 8, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Linda GodwinJuly 22, 1942 — Mar. 6, 2022WALLA WALLA - Milton Freewater resident Linda Godwin, 79, died Mar. 6, 2022.Arrangements are pending at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S Main, Milton Freewater. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Linda Godwin Milton Freewater Arrangement Main Walla Walla Funeral Home Pend Read more: Kevin Bidwell Sr. Mar 6, 2022 Russel “Russ” L. Krumbah Mar 6, 2022 Michael L. Bendix Mar 6, 2022 DON'T MISS FAQ: U-B Print Changes 39 Under 39 COVID-19 Coverage Mental Health Coverage See our eEditions eEdition Walla Walla Lifestyles Magazine Walla Walla Visitor's Guide 2021 Best of the Best Winners LATEST CLASSIFIEDS Agriculture 1 Castoldi's Farm fresh eggs. Service 2 Rob's Tree & Shrub Trimming & Service 3 Duran's Lawn Care & Irrigatio Service 4 Roga's Lawn Care LLC. Commerci ALL CLASSIFIEDS