Linda Gail Flint
December 25, 1945 — April 3, 2022
Linda Gail Flint, 76, died on April 3, 2022. She was born on December 25, 1945, to Hazel (Mings) and Robert Startin. Linda enjoyed babysitting kids while raising her children and after she raised her daughters, she obtained her CNA and retired from Wheatland Village a few years ago. She enjoyed painting ceramics, knitting, spending as much time as possible with her family, and while her parents were still alive enjoyed numerous trips to Reno with them. Linda is a Christian woman, that enjoyed reading her Bible and having her time with our Lord.
She is survived by her brother, Terry Startin (Cheryl) of Spokane; her husband, Brent Flint; daughters, Heidi Fullmer (Matt), and Patti Thornhill all of Dayton; five grandchildren; one great-granddaughter just born, that she never got to meet; and numerous nieces and a nephew throughout the United States. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hazel and Robert Startin; and her nephew, Dirk Flint.
She will be very missed by many. Family is at peace knowing she’s in the arms of our Heavenly Father. A Celebration of life will be done in May or June. Friends and family may share memories of Linda and sign the online guestbook at www.mountainview-colonialdewitt.com.