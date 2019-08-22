Linda Florene Sandberg
March 9, 1938 — August 16, 2019
Linda Florene Sandberg of Milton-Freewater, passed away peacefully on August 16, 2019, at home, at the age of 81 years. A funeral service will be held on Monday, August 26, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 South Main Street, Milton-Freewater. Interment will follow at the Milton-Freewater Cemetery in Milton-Freewater.
Linda Florene Addington was born in Miami, Oklahoma on March 9, 1938, to Moses Elbert “Ebb” and Bernice Addington, she had two sisters Kathleen and Donna, one brother Elbert Addington. Linda graduated Valedictorian from Columbia High School, Burbank, Washington in 1956. In January 1958 she married Glen Sandberg and they made their home in Milton-Freewater. Linda worked for Bank of Commerce for 30 years and retired in 1993.
Linda loved to read, fish, travel and walk on the beach at their annual trip to Netarts, Oregon, where she liked to hunt agates and drift wood. She loved to whittle, crochet, make jewelry, paint and spend time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Glen Sandberg; her three children, Steven Sandberg, Christine Chastain all of Milton-Freewater, and Gregory Sandberg of Olympia, Washington; one sister, Kathleen Salyer; and one brother, Elbert Addington; 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Donna Salyer.
She is loved beyond words and will be greatly missed by all. To leave a condolence online visit: www.munsellerhodes.com