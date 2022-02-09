Linda F. Pace Feb 9, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Linda F. PaceJune 9, 1956 — Feb. 7, 2022WESTON - Linda Fay Pace, 65, died Feb. 7, 2022, at home. Arrangements are pending at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S Main, Milton Freewater. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Linda F. Pace Linda Fay Pace Arrangement Main Funeral Home Milton Freewater Read more: Malcolm “Mac” Earle Hallowell Feb 6, 2022 Dustin Alan Harshman Feb 6, 2022 +2 Fred J. Kimball Feb 6, 2022 DON'T MISS 39 Under 39 COVID-19 Coverage Mental Health Coverage See our eEditions eEdition Walla Walla Lifestyles Magazine Walla Walla Visitor's Guide 2021 Best of the Best Winners LATEST CLASSIFIEDS Real Estate 1 Primary Residential Mortgage, Agriculture 2 FEED CORN Ground or Whole, 1-t Pet 3 tekoa wa Furniture 3 Double Bed ALL CLASSIFIEDS