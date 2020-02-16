Lily Hope Folsom
May 28, 1928 — Jan. 27, 2020
Lily Hope Folsom passed away on January 27, 2020. She was born on May 28, 1928, in West Bay, Grand Cayman Islands to Captain Gerald Leigh and Mary A. Ebanks Bodden.
Lily was a teacher at the West Bay Public School in Grand Cayman for 8 years, and is fondly remembered by the many children she taught as the sweetest and best teacher they ever had. She was then transferred to the Cayman Island Government Treasury Department, and as a Civil Servant, worked there for 6 years.
In 1965, Lily and Jack Douglas Folsom were married and she moved to Walla Walla, where she has since then resided.
Lily was a life-long member of the Presbyterian Church, both in the place of her birth and in Walla Walla. She was also a Sunday School teacher. As a young woman, she was a member of the Christian Endeavor Association.
Lily loved children and raised her step-son, Peter Folsom, as her own. She and Jack also cared for Eric and Kyla Swenson while their parents worked. To them she is Grandma Lily and they are her grandchildren.
Lily loved flowers and enjoyed gardening, tending the roses which were her favorite flowers. She also enjoyed traveling and was an avid reader, mostly interested in the biographies of historic people. For many years, she was a volunteer for the Heart Fund.
Lily is survived by her son, Peter (Denice) of Walla Walla; step-daughter, Christine (Joe) Guagliano of Idaho; grandchildren, Benita Haeggquest, Trina Haeggquest, Michael (Alreen) Haeggquist and Paul (Tara) Haeggquest all of California; great-grandchildren, Christopher, Matthew, Kenny, Kya, Kaedren and Maya; great-great-grandson, Josiah; and her niece and nephew, Dana and Willie Henning of Florida. Lily is also survived by her extended family, Linda Swenson, her children Eric and Kyla and grandchildren Damien, Desmond, Danielle and Aiden to whom she has been grandma. Lily was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jack; and her sisters, Genevieve Bodden, Rose Curtin, Belle Henning and Iris Henning.
A Funeral Service will be held at the Chapel of the Herring Funeral Home on Friday, February 21, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. with Reverend David Reed officiating.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the American Heart Association through the Herring Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder Street, Walla Walla, WA 99362.
Family and friends are invited to view and sign the online guestbook at www.herringgroseclose.com.