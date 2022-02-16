Lewis R. Foss Feb 16, 2022 51 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lewis R. FossJan. 29, 1936 — Feb. 8, 2022WALLA WALLA - Lewis Robert Foss, 86, died Feb. 8, 2022, at home.Arrangements are pending at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W Alder St, Walla Walla. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Lewis Robert Foss Walla Walla Arrangement Funeral Home Pend Read more: +2 Lester “Les” Rouse Feb 13, 2022 Timothy Michael Peterson Feb 13, 2022 Chancellor Floyd Gummow Feb 13, 2022 DON'T MISS 39 Under 39 COVID-19 Coverage Mental Health Coverage See our eEditions eEdition Walla Walla Lifestyles Magazine Walla Walla Visitor's Guide 2021 Best of the Best Winners LATEST CLASSIFIEDS Real Estate 1 Primary Residential Mortgage, Agriculture 2 FEED CORN Ground or Whole, 1-t Sale 3 Re:Fresh Estate Sales services Real Estate 4 2BR, gar, good loc., newer rem ALL CLASSIFIEDS