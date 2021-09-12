Lewis Lee Turner
February 11, 1927 — September 5, 2021
Lewis Lee Turner, of Milton-Freewater, passed away September 5, 2021, at Park Manor Rehabilitation Center in Walla Walla at the age of 94.
He was born February 11, 1927, in Boswell, Oklahoma to William Henry and Minnie Maribelle (Johnson) Turner. His father was blind so Lewis went to work early in life to help support his family. He met his wife to be when they were in the first grade. She moved away for a while, but returned and Lewis started courting her. The couple married on September 16, 1946, in a double ceremony with Lewis’s sister Minnie Mae Turner and Sue’s brother JB Allen in Soper, Oklahoma.
Lewis and Sue had two children Marilyn Peterson and Jimmye Turner.
He worked most of his life (66 years) on the Williams Ranch in Umapine, Oregon.
Lewis is survived by his wife, Sue Turner of almost 75 years; brother, Elmer Turner; daughter, Marilyn Peterson; and son, Jimmye (Dayna) Turner; five grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren with two more on the way as well as by numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at 2:00 pm at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S. Main, Milton-Freewater. Masks required. Interment will follow at Milton-Freewater Cemetery. To leave a online condolence visit www.munsellerhodes.com.