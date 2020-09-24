October 10, 1921 — August 9, 2020
Lew Renville passed away peacefully on August 9, 2020, at the age of 98. Lew was born in Pembina, North Dakota, in 1921. He grew up on a farm outside of Pembina, on the banks of the Red River, and was the youngest of six brothers and six sisters. Lew graduated from Pembina High School in 1939 and soon after enlisted in the U.S. Army. He served in the Americal Division from 1940-1945 in the South Pacific on islands such as Guadalcanal, Solomon, Saipan, Tarawa, Peleliu, and Bougainville. He was awarded two Purple Hearts and ended his military career as a staff sergeant.
After the war, Lew married Betty Cleem in 1948 and relocated to Ellensburg, Washington. His daughter Renee was born in 1949, and his son Allen was born in 1952. Lew owned a cab company with his brother John and later worked in Alaska as a heavy equipment operator, building the early warning radar system in Alaska known as the Dewline.
In 1958 Lew and Betty moved to Milton-Freewater, Oregon, to open a bowling alley called The Totem Bowl. In 1969 the Totem Bowl burned to the ground. Lew then managed various bowling alleys in the area until he purchased the M-F Nightclub and Restaurant in Milton-Freewater in 1974 until his retirement in 1994.
Lew was an avid youth sports supporter. He was a Pee Wee Little League and Babe Ruth baseball coach for years. In 1964 with the help of some friends and the donation of some land by the City of Milton-Freewater, Lew built the Little League field that currently exists behind the Humbert Aquatic Complex.
Lew was an avid hunter and is considered one of the most prolific elk hunters in the Blue Mountains. He was a long-time member of the Milton-Freewater Elks Club and a life member of the Walla Walla Country Club.
Lew is preceded in death by all six brothers and six sisters, his daughter Renee Rice, his ex-wife Betty Thrasher, and his long-time companion Betty Turley. He is survived by his son Allen Renville, Chico, California.
Due to COVID-19, a small graveside service will be held with close family. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Butte College through Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home.
