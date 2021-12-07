Leteira Garcia Dec 7, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Leteira GarciaJuly 18, 1977 — Dec. 5, 2021WALLA WALLA - Leteira Garcia, 44, died Dec. 5, 2021, at home.Arrangements are pending at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W Alder St, Walla Walla. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Walla Walla Arrangement Funeral Home Pend Read more: Alice May (Bresee) Rasmussen Dec 5, 2021 John Urig Grove Dec 5, 2021 Jeanne Louise Elder Dec 5, 2021 Read more: Alice May (Bresee) Rasmussen Dec 5, 2021 John Urig Grove Dec 5, 2021 Jeanne Louise Elder Dec 5, 2021 DON'T MISS COVID-19 Coverage Walla Walla: Census 2020 See our eEditions eEdition Walla Walla Lifestyles Magazine Walla Walla Visitor's Guide 2021 Best of the Best Winners LATEST CLASSIFIEDS Home All real estate Bedrooms: 1Bathrooms: 1 Septic Valley Septic and Portable Restroom Apartment J.H. Apts Bedrooms: 2Bathrooms: 1 Fuel Heating Seasoned applewood, $200/C, U-Haul, ALL CLASSIFIEDS