Lester Rouse
Feb. 10, 1934 — Feb. 2, 2022
WALLA WALLA - Lester Rouse, 87, died Feb. 2, 2022.
Arrangements are pending at Mountain View-Colonial Dewitt, 1551 The Dalles Military Rd, Walla Walla.