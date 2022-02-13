Lester “Les” Rouse
February 10, 1934 — February 2, 2022
Lester “Les” Rouse was a well-respected man by all who knew him. He left a big footprint, touching the lives of many by simply living his life with principles and integrity. After electing to stop dialysis, his final days were filled with warm family visits under hospice care at his daughter’s Walla Walla home. He passed away in the early evening of February 2, 2022, with his three daughters, son-in-law and grandson at his side. He was eight days away from his 88th birthday.
Les was born in Bozeman, MT on Feb. 10, 1934, to Clifford and Elizabeth Rouse, the oldest of three boys. The son of a minister, he grew up in Northern California and Northern Arizona. He graduated from Phoenix Academy in AZ, before starting at Walla Walla College. Les joined the Navy and served on the USS Essex aircraft carrier as an airplane mechanic. He returned to live with his parents in Walla Walla after being discharged, working at Standard Oil as a gas station attendant.
It wasn’t long before he caught the eye of a young lady, who would return as frequently as possible to fill her tank, have the oil checked or just have her windshield cleaned. The attraction was mutual and it wasn’t long before Les and Elizabeth “Betty” Christiano would marry on Oct. 20, 1957, at St. Francis Church. Together they raised three daughters, Antoinette “Toni”, Pearl and Claudette in Walla Walla. Les owned an accounting service for several years before purchasing Sandy’s U-Rent, a successful equipment and party rental business that he purchased from one of his closest friends and next-door neighbor, Sandy. Betty, his wife of 26 years, died of a heart attack in 1983.
He met Jeannette “Jean” Page in 1984, a widow herself, and after a brief courtship, they wed on Oct. 6, 1984, at Mount Baker Presbyterian Church in Seattle. The marriage brought two families together and Jean’s four children, Victoria “Vickie”, Kathryn “Kathie”, Gregory “Greg” and Jennifer “Jennie” added a mutually enriching addition to Les’ life. Les and Jean enjoyed travelling and would find opportunities to spend with all of their children (and grandchildren) as often as possible. After spending 22 years together, Jean died of a heart attack in August of 2006. Vickie, the oldest, died of complications from diabetes in November of the same year.
Les is survived by his two brothers, Charles and David and their families; his three daughters and their spouses, Toni and Ross Thorne, Pearl and Philip Corn and Claudette and Tom Vogelsang; his step-children, Kathie and Kevin Olmstead, Greg Page and Jennifer and Andy Segal; 11 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Les was a member of Grace Episcopalian Church in Dayton. A Memorial service will be held in the Spring, and more information will be forth-coming. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Les’ memory can be made to the Grace United Episcopalian Church in Dayton, St. Paul’s in Walla Walla, or your favorite charity. Friends and family may share memories and sign the online guestbook at www.mountainview-colonialdewitt.com.