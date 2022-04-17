Lester “Les” Rouse passed away in the early evening of February 2, 2022, with his three daughters, son-in-law, and grandson at his side. Please join the family of Lester at a Memorial Service on Saturday, April 23, at 1:00 pm at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 323 Catherine St, Walla Walla. A burial will precede the service at Mountain View Cemetery, at 12:00 pm, 2120 S 2nd Ave, Walla Walla. Friends and family may share memories of Les and sign the online guestbook at www.mountainview-colonialdewitt.com.