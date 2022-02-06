Lester Fouse Feb 6, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lester FouseFeb. 10, 1934 — Feb. 2, 2022WALLA WALLA - Lester Rouse, 87, died Feb. 2, 2022.Arrangements are pending at Mountain View-Colonial Dewitt, 1551 The Dalles Military Rd, Walla Walla. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Walla Walla Lester L. Fouse Rd Arrangement Pend Lester Rouse Lester Fouse Read more: Dustin Alan Harshman 1 hr ago +2 Fred J. Kimball 2 hrs ago Nancy A. Grudzinski 2 hrs ago DON'T MISS 39 Under 39 COVID-19 Coverage Mental Health Coverage See our eEditions eEdition Walla Walla Lifestyles Magazine Walla Walla Visitor's Guide 2021 Best of the Best Winners LATEST CLASSIFIEDS Service 1 Pruning/clean-up. Sprinkler ma Service 2 Rob’s Tree & Shrub Trimming & Service 3 Kens Handyman Service DOORS.. Pets 4 Beautiful male Wheaten Scottie ALL CLASSIFIEDS