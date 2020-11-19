Leslie Allen Dean
November 25, 1943 — October 10, 2020
Leslie Allen Dean, age 76, died at Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Walla Walla, on October 10, 2020.
He was born in Bismarck, North Dakota on November 25, 1943, to Ronald and Frieda Dean. He moved to College Place with his wife Leora Dean and two daughters, Shannon and Marnie Dean in 1972. He was a bricklayer by profession and was very proud of the work he did with his company Tri-State Masonry. His passion was tinkering and repairing wrecked vehicles of which he had many.
He is buried with his folks at Mount Hope Cemetery. In his memory eat some chocolate, have a chocolate shake or a Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich.