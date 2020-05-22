Leroy Dale Hilton
Jan. 3, 1957 — May 13, 2020
Leroy Dale Hilton of Waitsburg, passed away Wednesday May 13, 2020, at his home.
Leroy was born January 3, 1957, in Springfield, MO. Leroy enjoyed camping, fishing, old western movies, reading and spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by Robin Lee Hilton his partner of 23 years; and his siblings, Joe Hilton, James Hilton, Nancy Brown, Jackie Latham, Janet Mitchell, Frances Harris and Caroline Lawson; many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Leroy will be reunited with his parents, James and Julia Hilton; and his siblings, Christy McCarthy, Martha Russell, Darrel Hilton, John Boyd and Harry Hilton.
There will be a service held at a later date for friends and family. Arrangements are by Herring Groseclose Funeral Home,315 W. Alder, Walla Walla.