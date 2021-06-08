Leontine “Jo” Winn
February 14, 1923 — May 29, 2021
Leontine “Jo” Winn, of Walla Walla, passed away May 29, 2021, at Park Manor Rehabilitation Center in Walla Walla. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the WW YMCA, the WW YWCA, or the Fort Walla Walla Museum through the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315W. Alder. A Celebration of Life will be held soon, announcement forthcoming in the Union Bulletin.
Jo was born on February 14, 1923, in Walla Walla, to Louis and Louise Jaussaud. Louis, born in 1900, in Walla Walla was one of 11 children of DeMerise and Leon Jaussaud, Leon having walked a band of sheep from Los Angeles to Walla Walla in 1880. Louise was born in 1902 in Iowa, and her family arrived in Walla Walla in 1905.
Jo grew up on a dairy farm at Stateline, and sheep ranches in Washtucna, and Wallula, before attending schools in Walla Walla. She completed elementary school at Green Park and graduated from WA Hi in 1940. She attended Washington State University in Pullman for 3 years, before returning to Walla Walla to work in Hedger’s jewelry store. It was there that she met Doug Winn when he entered the store in his Marine Corps uniform, home on leave to visit his parents Russell and Gladys Winn. Russell was the manager of the JC Penney Store in town. That began a long-distance relationship that resulted in Jo and Doug’s marriage in Quantico, Virginia on Dec. 21, 1944. For the next 23 years, Doug and Jo lived wherever Doug was stationed, including San Diego, Camp Pendleton, CA, Columbus, Ohio, Barstow, CA, Quantico. VA, El Toro, CA, Adak, Alaska, and Washington DC. Doug retired from the Marine Corps in 1966 and they moved to Honolulu, HI and Los Angeles, CA for 5 years before returning to Walla Walla in 1971. Doug managed the Walla Walla City County Airport for the next 10 years. In 1988, Jo became the trustee of the family ranching and timber interests in Southeastern Washington and northeastern Oregon. She continued managing those businesses until Doug passed away in 2012 at which time, she became Co-trustee with her son Bob.
Jo was active with many organizations in Walla Walla, including: the Historical Society, PEO, Daughters of the American Revolution, YWCA Leadership Circle, president of the ladies Board of the WW Country Club, on the Board of the Ft. Walla Walla Museum, often leading tours or standing in front of the JOSO sheep wagon and explaining what the sheep business was like in the early days of WW Valley.
Jo is survived by her son, Robert (Bob) Winn and daughter-in-law Susan of Carmel Valley, CA; granddaughter, Kristin Carter, husband John and three great-grandchildren of Sammamish, WA.; and granddaughter, Dana Elliott, husband Jim and two great- grandchildren of Los Gatos, CA. She is preceded in death by her husband, Doug; and her parents, Louis and Louise Jaussaud.
