Leonard “Pug” Evans
November 7, 1943 — June 24, 2021
The unexpected passing of Dr. Leonard H. ”Pug” Evans, 77, on June 24 2021, ended the ongoing and active career of a brilliant Retrovirus Research Scientist. He was born November 7, 1943, in Walla Walla, to Lewis and Ann Evans of Milton-Freewater. He passed away peacefully in the early morning hours in Hamilton, Montana, in the large mountainside home he had designed and constructed over the years and was constantly changing when new and better ideas entered his mind.
Pug lived in a world of ideas. He was constantly thinking about exciting new inventions and discoveries that would make this a better world. Because of this preoccupation about future events and not about people, he was liked and respected by everyone who knew him. He was always positive and never had a bad word to say about anyone. Living in a world of ideas left him no time to engage in idle gossip.
His charming and witty personality, combined with a constant happy disposition, and a disarming smile made everyone around him feel comfortable and relaxed. He was friendly with everyone he met, so perfect strangers instantly became friends. He was interested in everything and everyone. He would rather hear about you and your stories than tell you about his. He tried to make everyone feel like they were interesting and important. He always exerted a “happy to know you” feeling.
Pug was gifted with natural intelligence which he was aware of but never talked or bragged about. He learned quickly and soon mastered any tasks he undertook. Few of his closest friends knew he was an amazing chess player who could visualize mentally three moves ahead so he seldom ever lost a match to anyone. The reason they didn’t know was because as an adult he rarely played chess. Chess was strictly an addictive mental game that consumed too much important and valuable time. On his college championship bowling team he bowled the only perfect 300 point score ever achieved. As an adult he seldom mentioned it, never bragged about it, and bowled only occasionally just for fun but never with normal or low scores. Bowling for Pug was too addictive and had taken a year of constant practice and wasted precious time to achieve that goal.
As a beginning college student, Pug excelled in every task he undertook as long as it presented a mental or physical challenge. He soon realized that everything did present that challenge, and they could all become addictive and were all precious time wasting pursuits. Bowling, golf, chess, pool, puzzles, etc - no matter the activity, the final end result was only winning or losing. Winning was wonderful and ego boosting if you needed that attention, but Pug didn’t. Losing was always devastating and depressing. But the real loss in all these activities was the exceptional waste of fleeting time with nothing tangible gained or really accomplished. This was always the same usual outcome. It was not a very satisfying conclusion or a mentally stimulating experience for Pug for all of the effort he had exerted.
For a person who found math, science, biology, and chemistry to be easy, enjoyable, and interesting; graduate school would not be a problem for him. It was Pug’s first real academic challenge in his life and it gave his life a worthwhile purpose. A purpose he could relate to and love. A purpose so mentally demanding in order to be successful it required the bulk of his time, energy, and effort. There no longer would be spare time for fun and games. Any remaining limited time could only be for research and family! A happy man must always be family oriented.
With that determined devotion and mindset to a cause he became a leading pioneer in the study of retroviruses. He received a PhD in Biochemistry and a Doctoral Degree from Oregon University Health Services. He followed that with advanced Doctoral studies at UC Berkeley. He was so successful in his advanced research projects they granted him his own research lab and staff. He spent many years there conducting countless retrovirus experiments, lecturing and teaching. He wrote many scientific articles and participated and attended seminars throughout Europe on this subject. But by 1980, the fear spread that one of these dangerous experimental viruses might accidentally escape into the environment and infect a large population of people in the San Francisco area.
This fear escalated so rapidly in late 1980 his lab was suddenly moved to a then remote location in Hamilton, Montana. It became known only as the Rocky Mountain Laboratories with no mention of the type of work they did. But now, Dr. Len Evans was given the title, Chief of Retroviral Molecular Biology and he held that title for over 40 years.
Dr. Leonard H. “Pug” Evans was a gentle giant of a man that lived a dedicated life devoted to research and family. It was an exciting lifelong adventure searching and researching into the unknown world of deadly viruses. He was hoping to find or develop a miraculous vaccine to treat or cure the many different forms of cancer and other deadly diseases that plague the world. If successful, the final outcome would be for the betterment of all mankind. He was optimistic through the end that he was on the verge of success. He never retired or gave up in his search. He just ran out of time!
Dr. Leonard “Pug” Evans is survived by his wife, Janice Evans; beloved daughter, Julia Ann (Stacy) Lockhart; grandchildren: Mason, Kaymi, Kyah, Chloee (Daniel Sherman), and Chase; great-grandson, Everett Cade; and all of his stepchildren and grandchildren; siblings: Jeanette Luther (Wes), Portland, Oregon, Patricia Camp, Yorba Linda, California, Barbara Schnell (Tim), Milton-Freewater, Ron Evans (Suchada), Seattle, Washington, Physical Therapist actively involved in front-line treatment of Coronavirus 19 pandemic patients. Don Evans (Shelley), Sacramento, California, Northern California Teacher of the Year in 1985. Pug was preceded in death by his first wife, Patricia; his beloved grandson, Caden Andrew; brother, Ed Evans; and sister, Delores Ann Evans.
A celebration of his life was held Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Daly-Leach Chapel in Hamilton, Montana, and his entire young retrovirus scientific team attended his funeral.
Now that the pandemic is subsiding, Pug was looking forward to attending the 100th Year celebration of Mac-Hi’s existence with a joint class reunion on August 21, 2021, for every class that ever graduated from that outstanding high school noted for its superior education for thousands of talented and successful students in multi professions - and Dr. Leonard H. “Pug” Evans was one of the brightest and best of those many graduates!