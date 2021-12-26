Leona Elnora Harrington
April 30, 1933 — December 19, 2021
Leona Elnora Harrington, longtime Dayton resident, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on December 19, 2021, at the Dayton General Hospital. She was 88.
Leona was born April 30, 1933, in Sumner, Michigan to Arthur and Myrta Erskin Harrington. She grew up on the family farm with several brothers and sisters in the area around Vestaburg, Michigan. From a very early age she learned a strong work ethic around the farm. They grew mostly potatoes and she worked in the fields beginning at age 4. When Leona was 18 she began a family of her own with the arrival of son, Rick. He was followed just over 5 years later with the birth of daughter, Teresa. Leona moved her family to California shortly after Teresa was born and there she worked in restaurants as a cook and waitress. She also worked for a time as a filing clerk for the Department of Health & Welfare.
Leona moved to Dayton, in 1991 to be closer to family. She liked to go hunting with Rick and his wife Margaret or to spend long days fishing in the area rivers with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed sewing and crafts or crocheting. Christmas was always a special time in her household as she always began baking cookies and candy just after Thanksgiving to make special treats for family and friends around the holidays. She liked to make gingerbread houses this time of year too.
Leona was a member of the Dayton Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ – Latter day Saints and she maintained a strong faith and many friendships in her church. She loved to go for walks and she always had a soft spot in her heart for her many dogs over the years. She was a great hugger and loved to give big hugs to everyone.
She will be missed by many in the community; but especially by her children, Rick and his wife Margaret Smith of Walla Walla, and Teresa and husband Dennis Schilling of Dayton; her 10 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren; by her sister, Arlene Johnson; and by numerous nieces and nephews. No services are planned at this time. Corbeill Funeral Home in Dayton is caring for the family.