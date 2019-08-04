Lee Roy Maroon
Dec. 6, 1942 — July 31, 2019
Lee was born in Nashville, Arkansas, grew up in Fresno, CA., and served 8 years in the U.S. Airforce. Then moved to Walla Walla, raised his family, worked for 27 years for the USPS, then 16 more years at the WW Art Foundry.
He is survived by his wife, Madonna of 54 years; his two daughters, Roxanne and Leanne; one sister, Eva; seven grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.
Lee was known for his love for the Lord, sense of humor, and love for his family. Lee will be greatly missed by all.
The memorial service will be held at Blue Mountain Baptist Church, 3009 Heritage Rd, August 10, at 1pm.