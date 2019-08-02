Lee Roy Maroon
Dec. 6, 1942 — July 31, 2019
WALLA WALLA - Lee Roy Maroon, 76, died July 31, 2019, at Providence St. Mary Medical Center.
Arrangements are pending at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S Main, Milton Freewater.
