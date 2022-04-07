Lee Roy Champ Jr.
July 3, 1946 — March 25, 2022
Lee Roy Champ Jr., unexpectedly passed away in his home on the morning of Friday, March 25, 2022, at the age of 75.
Lee is survived by his wife, Linda Champ; children: Danny Hansen Jr., Heather Grass and Mistie Head; 11 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. Lee is preceded in death by his brothers, James Shepard and Orvis Champ; daughter, Stacie Hansen-Warner.
Lee was born in Orange, California on July 3, 1946. At the age of 15, Lee attended Elsinore Military School in Lake Elsinore, California, and later graduated from Orange High School in 1965. Later that same year, Lee was drafted by the U.S. Army and deployed to Vietnam from 1966 to 1968. In 1969, Lee married the love of his life, Linda. After they married, Lee worked as a life insurance salesman for Liberty National Life until 1979 when he decided to go into business for himself.
Lee, a successful businessman, owned and operated several businesses during his 53 years of marriage. In the early 80s, Lee and his wife Linda opened a CB Radio store and gun store in Orange, California. In 1993, Lee and Linda moved to Walla Walla, and opened a Pet Store and The Laughing Frog in Milton Freewater. Later in life, Lee operated Pacific Northwest Hearing Aid Services in Walla Walla for nearly 20 years. And in 2009, he became part-owner of the Drag Strip in Walla Walla.
In his free time, he had many hobbies, but a few in his later years included going on cruises, gardening, hummingbird watching, and buying stuff online, much to the surprise of his wife Linda.
Graveside services will be held at Mountain View Cemetery on Monday, April 11, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Flowers or cards can be sent to Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder, Walla Walla, WA 99362.