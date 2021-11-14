Leatris F. Reed Nov 14, 2021 24 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Leatris F. ReedAug. 6, 1930 — Nov. 10, 2021WALLA WALLA -Leatris Faye Reed, 91, died Nov. 10, 2021, at home.Arrangements are pending at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W Alder St, Walla Walla. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Reed Walla Walla Leatris F. Leatris Faye Reed Botany Arrangement Funeral Home Pend Read more: Tom E. Foust Nov 12, 2021 Juan J Villalpando Jr. Nov 11, 2021 Dr. Charles Patrick Darcy Nov 10, 2021 DON'T MISS COVID-19 Coverage Walla Walla: Census 2020 See our eEditions eEdition Walla Walla Lifestyles Magazine Walla Walla Visitor's Guide 2021 Best of the Best Winners LATEST CLASSIFIEDS Sport CHRISTMAS BONANZA Gun Craft Show Car 1990 Toyota Lexus LS 400, 4dr Mileage: 186,636 Other Mens trail bike, 18, Giant, RINCON Sale OAK TABLE 4 Chairs, expandable. ALL CLASSIFIEDS