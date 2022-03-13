Leah Mary-Jo (Dodie)
(Sleater) Perry
October 12, 1933 — March 8, 2022
Dodie was born in Mankato, Minnesota, to Raymond and Emma Sleater, the third of eight children. As the only girl you’d think she would have been spoiled but she wasn’t; she was expected to help take care of her seven brothers. Her family moved to Washington in 1944 and she graduated from Kennewick High School in 1951. Days after graduation she married Chuck Perry on June 1, 1951. This union was blessed with four children.
In 1965 the family moved to Walla Walla. Dodie was a Cub Scout leader, a Bluebird and Camp Fire leader, and served on the Camp Fire board of directors. She was a founding member of the Blue Mountain Quilting Club and started community quilt projects, including many for charity. She worked as a volunteer at the fairgrounds pavilion for many years. In 1989 she was named Walla Walla County Homemaker of the year.
In 1971 Dodie became a grandma for the first time and her life became even more chaotically complete. The family grew larger with the final total of ten grandkids, and being an involved and loving Grammy, Dodie immersed herself in everything involving her grandkids.
She loved yard sales, sewing, quilting, rock hunting, gardening and having an active imagination. One of her long running activities was babysitting hordes of children over the years.
Dodie is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and four brothers, Jim, Jerry, Dave and Bill. She is survived by three brothers, Ed, Larry and Chuck; her children, Michelle Cardenas (Rick), Michael Perry (Donna Holmes), Mark Perry (Ginny), and Diana Jones (Martin); 10 grandchildren, Randy Petterson, Ryan Petterson, Kyla Nunes, Mike Keown, Mitch Perry, Joe Keown, Nick Perry, Alayna Perry, Alli Humphrey and Sarah Bell; 27 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; numerous nieces and nephews; and countless friends of her children who referred to her as “Mom”.
“If there ever comes a day when we can’t be together, keep me in your heart. I’ll stay there forever.”
A Celebration of Life is planned for Saturday, May 14, at 11:00am at the Garden Center in Pioneer Park, Walla Walla. Friends and family may share memories of Dodie and sign the online guestbook at www.mountainview-colonialdewitt.com.