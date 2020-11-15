Aug. 22, 1968 - Nov. 4, 2020
Lawrence “Larry” Richard Whittle, age 52, died peacefully in his sleep last week.
He is survived by his daughter, Hannah Whittle; his ex-wife, Katie Ross; his mother, Beth Franz; step-father, Glenn Franz; step-mother, Lillian Whittle; his siblings, Maggie Hendrickson, Cathie Everett, and Joe Whittle; and his uncle, Daniel Finn. Also left behind are his beloved nieces, Amy, Abby, Mati and Mia; and his beloved nephew, Marcus. He is preceded in death by his father, Tom Whittle in 2013 and soon after, his uncle, John Finn, a U.S. Marine. He is also preceded by the very recent passing of his beloved niece Molly.
Larry is also survived by many good friends who lovingly walked many years of his earthly journey with him, and many friends he made here in Walla Walla. The outpouring of love from his Walla Walla community has been a blessing and a joy to his grieving family. Thank you.
Larry was born in Richmond, CA, but spent most of his childhood and youth in Wallowa County, OR. He graduated high school from Gem State Academy in Idaho. From there he went to Macalester College in Minnesota and was very proud of the fact that his daughter chose to go there as well. After a year at Macalester, Larry joined the U.S. Marine Corps and proudly served from 1989-1993. He was a comrade and friend to his brothers-in-arms, and a survivor of Desert Storm. After his service in the military he completed his education at Walla Walla University in College Place, graduating with a master’s degree in Social Work. He loved his work in his local community and was blessed by, and was a blessing to, the people whose lives he touched through his work.
The family is gathering for a private service next weekend. They ask that any donations be made in his name to the Children’s Home Society or to Team Fidelis, which supports veterans through education about PTSD, the stigma of mental health issues and suicide prevention. Donations are also being gladly accepted for the Larry Whittle Memorial Fund to support the efforts of the local group who is arranging to have a bench placed in his honor in downtown Walla Walla. Donations may be made through Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder St. Walla Walla, WA 99362. The family asks that friends sign the virtual guest book at www.Herringgroseclose.com/obituaries