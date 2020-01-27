Lawrence “Lulu” A. Turner
Feb. 21, 1928 — Jan. 20, 2020
Lawrence (Lulu) Albert Turner, age 91 years, passed away at the Booker Rest Home January 20, 2020, with his family at his side.
A private family graveside service will be held at the Dayton Cemetery. A Celebration of Life dinner for friends and family will be held at the Dayton Eagle’s Club, Saturday, February 1, at 1:00 p.m.
Lawrence was born February 21, 1928, at the home of his parents Arthur and Ada Burnell Turner in Turner, WA. He attended grade school at Turner and Whetstone country schools before graduating from Dayton High School in 1946.
He married Betty Laughery, July 17, 1948, in Dayton. They enjoyed 71 years of marriage together. In December of 1951 they welcomed their only child, Richard (Rick) Turner. They also hosted two Japanese Foreign Exchange Students, Yuichi and Shigeru, in 1970. They still have a close relationship with Yuichi.
Lawrence started farming at the age of 12 and retired at the age of 89. He and his brother, Jim, were awarded the Columbia County Conservation Farmers of the year in 1967. In 1985, Turner Bros & Sons were awarded the 100-year farm award from the Washington Cattleman’s Association. Lawrence and Betty were named Citizens of the year in 1990 for outstanding service to the community. He was a founding member of the DHS Alumni association. He and Betty were the Alumni Parade Marshalls one year. He also helped organize the Don and Nancy Fix scholarship fund, a four-year fund that is given to a Dayton High School Graduate. Both he and Betty were chaperones for the Columbia County Fair Float and Court. Lawrence served on the Board of Columbia County Commissioners for 8 years and also served on the Port of Columbia County for 25 years. Even during his busy life, he still found time to volunteer with Columbia County Fire District 3 for 30 years and served as the Columbia County Fair Board President. Lawrence carried out many active roles throughout his community. He enjoyed snowmobiling and spending time at his family cabin during winters.
He is survived by his wife, Betty; his son, Rick (Val) Turner; nephew, Randy (Judy) Turner; grandchildren, Ben (Leah) Turner and Rachel Turner; and four great-grandchildren, Graci, Ethan, Traecyn and Ada.
The family suggests memorial donations be made to the Dayton High School Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 314, Dayton, WA 99328 or to Walla Walla Community Hospice, 1067 E. Isaacs, Walla Walla, WA 99362 in Lawrence’s name.