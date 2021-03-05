Lawrence Lee Beamer
June 9, 1927 — March 3, 2021
Lawrence “Larry” Lee Beamer, died on March 3, 2021, at the age of 93 in Walla Walla, Washington. Larry was born to Roscoe and Winnie Bell York Beamer on June 9, 1927, in Weston, Oregon. While attending Weston High, where he graduated in 1945, he was the football quarterback on the first six-man 1944 team, the pitcher in baseball, and all-conference player in basketball. His family included two sisters, Joanne Fox and Bernadine Towne.
Larry attended University of Oregon in 1945; 1947-1948. He was a Corporal in the Army 1946-1947. He joined the Johns Smith & Beamer (JSB) ranch in 1948 as the feedlot manager for 25 years, followed by another 25 years of farming. He represented his ranch partners, Bill Johns, Jim Smith, Maurice Johns, as the Umatilla Farmer of the Year in 1960.
On September 12, 1948, he married Althadel Johns of Athena. They had four children, Barbara Hodgen Palmer, Doug, John and Dick Beamer. Althadel died October 1, 1996. Larry married Barbara Dent, August 30, 1997`.
Larry was the owner of the Walking B Quarterhorse Ranch which he began in 1962. His first colt was born in 1964. He was a national director of the AQHA (American Quarterhorse Assn.) and became a Director Emeritus at age 70. He completed nearly 50 years of breeding.
During his lifetime Larry was a member of the Adams Community Church, Athena First Christian Church, AQHA, Oregon Cattlemen’s Assn., and Oregon Wheat League. He enjoyed playing on the City League basketball teams until 1977.
He is survived by his children and their spouses: Barbara and Scott Palmer, Doug and Janet Beamer, Dick and Nancy Beamer, John Beamer; wife, Barbara Dent Beamer; 11 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews; stepsons, Bruce and Ken Pollard. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Althadel; mother and father-in-law, Flint and Eleanor Johns; son-in-law, Tom Hodgen; sister, Bernadine Towne; brothers-in-law: Lester Towne, Frank Fox, Bill Johns, Maurie Johns; sisters-in-law: Miriam Johns, Helen Smith, and Donna Johns.
A Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 pm, on Sunday, March 7, 2021, at the Athena Cemetery. Those attending please observe social distancing and wear your mask.
Larry’s family would like to thank Walla Walla’s Wheatland Village, Park Manor and Dr. Mark Haugen for their extraordinary compassionate care.
You are invited to contribute in memory of Larry Beamer to: Althadel Johns Beamer Scholarship, c/o Blue Mountain Community Foundation, 22 E Poplar St #206, Walla Walla, WA 99362; Adams Community Church, 160 Main St, Adams, OR 97810.
Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S Main St, Milton-Freewater, OR 97862. To leave a online condolence visit www.munsellerhodes.com