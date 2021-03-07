Lawrence “Larry” Orwick
August 4, 1958 — February 16, 2021
Lawrence James Orwick passed away unexpectedly at home on February 16, 2021.
He was born on August 4, 1958, to James and Patricia Banks Orwick in Walla Walla.
After graduating from Walla Walla High School in 1976, he was employed in the Seattle area for several years. After returning to Walla Walla he met and married Gail Witt on aMay 2, 1990. He was employed at Albertsons for the last 31 years until the time of his death.
Larry is survived by his wife, Gail; daughter, Jessica Pointer of Missouri; step-children, James Newsom of Pendleton and Wendy Grammer of Walla Walla; mother, Patricia Orwick; sisters, Stacey (Bill) Morris, Lee (Tom) Walters, all of Walla Walla; brother, Jeff (Diedra) Orwick of Spokane Valley; eight grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, James E. Orwick in 1975.
Graveside services will be held at Mountain View Cemetery, 2120 S. 2nd Ave, Walla Walla, on March 19, 2021, at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Blue Mountain Humane Society in Walla Walla.