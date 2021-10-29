Lawrence L. Hussey
October 30, 1931 — March 20, 2021
Lawrence L. Hussey passed away March 20, 2021 in Walla Walla. He was born October 30, 1931, in Wagner, South Dakota to Royal and Mabel Olson Hussey. In 1940 the family moved to Walla Walla and he attended local schools. In 1948, at the age of 17, he joined the U.S. Marine Corps serving four years, two in the Korean War. On April 17, 1954, he married Carol Ann Nelson. Larry was employed in logging, construction and playing the steel guitar in a band. After his third child was born he completed his education including a masters degree from EWU. He taught anthropology, archeology and history classes at WWCC for over 25 years. He led an archeological dig at Fort Walla Walla and was a consultant on numerous archeological events throughout the Northwest.
Larry was preceded in death by his wife, Carol; daughter, Laurel Lee; and both siblings, Roland and Betty. He is survived by two children, Calvin and Lynn; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.