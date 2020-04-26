Lawrence Jerald Rosenfelt
Feb. 6, 1938 — March 21, 2020
Larry passed away at home at the age of 82, after a short illness. Larry was born in Walla Walla to Lawrence and Viola Rosenfelt. He graduated WA-HI in 1956 and joined the Navy serving on the USS Hollister (DD788) as a boiler tech and store keeper. He was stationed at Mare Island Naval Shipyard, near San Francisco.
In 1959 he married Laura Louise Weinel. He worked for Albertson’s, Fleenors as assistant manager for 12 years, drove truck for Garrett Freight lines, worked for Roy Buttice and was self-employed as a carpenter. He enjoyed remodeling his home and added a three story garage.
He was a master wood worker and was happiest making wooden gifts for family and friends. Each gift was special for the person it was given to.
Larry retired from the school district as a carpenter.
He was a member of The Walla Walla Cruisers, the
VFW and St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.
He is survived by his wife, Laura Louise; three sons, Todd (Debbie), Jeff (Monica), Drew (Deborah); three grandsons, Evan, Bryan and Todd; and two granddaughters, Madeline Rosenfelt-Abrahamse (Logan) and Kitiara Rosenfelt; and a great-grandchild, Aiden Roy Abrahamse. Arrangements are pending.