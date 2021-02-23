Lawrence J. Orwick Feb 23, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lawrence J. OrwickAug. 4, 1958 — Feb. 16, 2021WALLA WALLA -Lawrence J. Orwick, 62, died Feb. 16, 2021, at Providence St. Mary Medical Center.Arrangements are pending at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W Alder St, Walla Walla. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Lawrence J. Orwick Walla Walla Providence St. Mary Medical Center Arrangement Funeral Home Pend