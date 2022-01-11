LaVerne Mitchell Jan 11, 2022 21 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LaVerne MitchellJuily 21, 1939 — Jan. 9, 2022ATHENA - LaVerne Mitchell, 82, died Jan. 9, 2022, at home. Arrangements are pending at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S Main, Milton Freewater. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Arrangement Main Funeral Home Milton Freewater Athena Pend Read more: Chris Siedler Jan 9, 2022 +2 Shirley Roselle Barclay Fouts Jan 9, 2022 Gilberto Lugo Jan 9, 2022 DON'T MISS 39 Under 39 COVID-19 Coverage Mental Health Coverage See our eEditions eEdition Walla Walla Lifestyles Magazine Walla Walla Visitor's Guide 2021 Best of the Best Winners LATEST CLASSIFIEDS Home RELIABLE HOUSECLEANING Pet Lab puppies Electronics Buying Old Video Games and Systems! Pet Adorable Goldendoodle Puppies Available! Condition: NewColor: Cream/apricot ALL CLASSIFIEDS