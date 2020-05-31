Laurence “Larry” Vernon Hart
October 11, 1941 — April 25, 2020
Our dear Larry, our beloved husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend, died at home on April 25, 2020, surrounded by close family.
He is greatly missed.
Larry was born October 11, 1941 in Chelan, Washington, the second child of seven born to Mary and Laurence E.C. Hart. He loved and cherished Judy, his bride of 44 years, and his three daughters, Bernice Annette Richards, Carry Marie Salonen and Lauren Anne Hart, and all the extended family that eventually joined him in his life adventure. Larry was first and foremost a family man, as evidenced by his wonderful smile and twinkling eyes which showed his happiness when he was surrounded by family and the friends who were as close as family.
Larry had a true gift for forging friendships, learning from and imparting words of wisdom to most people he met. He used this gift throughout his working career which began at the Chelan Safeway store. He began as a box boy and advanced through several Washington stores before being transferred to Milton-Freewater as the store manager. He chose to settle permanently in Milton-Freewater and then worked a short time for Stone Machinery and Price’s IGA before becoming a sales driver with Darigold Farms in the Tri-Cities. He retired after 25 years with Darigold, then drove for Ferrellgas of Walla Walla until Judy was ready to retire. During his working years he and his wife had a small farm in Umapine where they raised horses and beef cattle.
In 2006 Larry and Judy moved into town and enjoyed 14 years of retirement together. Larry’s pearl of wisdom to his children for any issue in life was “communicate, communicate, communicate”. Larry could visit for hours with friends and family about all the latest adventures each had experienced.
He is now enjoying a good long heavenly visit with those who preceded him in death; his parents, Mary and Larry; siblings, John, Melford and Catherine; and stillborn daughter Lauren Anne.
From pack strings to tent camping, to motorhome camping to time-share stays Larry enjoyed a wide variety of adventures. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, exploring in Alaska, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington and Canada. He was a master and an educator when it came to tying artificial fishing flies. Nearly every fisherman who knew him well has a fly or two in their box tied just for them by Larry. Larry was an active member of the Okanogan Fly Fishing Club. His love of fishing, of childhood treasures and memorabilia brought about a passion for collecting.
Larry was a member of Bethel Conservative Baptist Church in Milton-Freewater for many years. At his core, Larry was a man of faith and a gentle, loving man of many interests, in his element with family and friends. We all laughed a lot. He had such a wonderful smile.
Larry is greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. He is survived by his wife, Judy; and by daughters, Bernice (Bill) Richards, and Carry (Trevor) Salonen; grandchildren, Forest (Yajaira) Waltermire, Justin Hart, Will Richards, Ethan (Alex) Estes, Remington Salonen, Morgan (Justin) Parkins; great- grandchildren, Isaac Shuck, Easton Parkins, Briella Hart Estes, Kennedy Parkins and Lillian Ruth Hart; sisters, Ellen (Jim) Breece and Beatrice (Jerry) James; brother, Don (Nancy) Hart; numerous nieces and nephews and many dear friends.
A memorial will be held at a later date.