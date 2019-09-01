Laurence “Larry” Leon Bennett
October 29, 1945 — August 23, 2019
Laurence “Larry” Leon Bennett of Walla Walla died Aug. 23, 2019, at the age of 74 years. Larry was born oldest of seven children to Laura and Chester Bennett (adoptive father) in Denver, Colorado, October 29, 1945.
Larry married Sammy Ann Maccarone, May 28, 1965, in Reno, Nevada. He joined the U.S. Navy in 1965 and served on the USS Pyro during the Vietnam War. Upon his discharge, Larry joined the U.S. Army Reserves and served his country stateside. Larry and Sammy Ann lived in California in the early years of their marriage and he worked at Westinghouse helping to build steam turbines. They added a daughter Robin and a son Brian to their family while living in California.
They moved to Walla Walla in be closer to family in the early 1970s and Larry briefly worked for Birds-Eye before becoming employed at Washington State Penitentiary, where he worked as a Stationary Engineer II for 33 years. He enjoyed whitewater rafting on the Stanislaus River in California and the Rogue and Grande Rhonde Rivers in Oregon. He enjoyed camping with his family and taking his wife to concerts such as Tom Jones and Kenny Rodgers in Las Vegas. He was a member of the NRA. He loved photography and passed that passion on to his son.
Upon retirement Larry enjoyed the Marcus Whitman Gem and Mineral Society and fondly spoke of being a “Rockhound”. He enjoyed the process of polishing stones and making jewelry - he was fascinated by wire wrapping and wanted to create that type of jewelry.
He kept the Lord in his heart. A man devoted to caring for his family, he included his children and grandchildren in activities such as gardening, canning and rockhounding. He was a storyteller and loved to share with anyone who would listen and a good practical joke and a laugh were often included in his stories. He was a character who lived his life with character and was faithful to his sense of duty. His family thinks of the story “The Giving Tree” when they think of him.
Larry is survived by his wife of 54 years, Sammy Ann of Walla Walla; daughter, Robin of Colfax, Washington; son, Brian Bennett of Milton-Freewater; and five grandchildren. Siblings include Alan (deceased), Andy, Kathy (deceased), Lorelei, Bruce and David. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorial contributions can be made directly to the Marcus Whitman Gem and Mineral Society, PO Box 338, Walla Walla, WA 99362 or to Children’s Home Society of Washington, 1612 Penny Lane, Walla Walla, WA 99362.
Service will be held at Brookdale Walla Walla on Thursday, September 12 at 2 p.m. with Pastor Steve Walikonis officiating. Interment will be at Washington State Veterans Cemetery.