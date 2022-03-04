Laura B. Maier Mar 4, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Laura B. MaierDec. 7, 1936 — March 2, 2022WALLA WALLA - Laura Burhoe Maier, 85, died March 2, 2022.Arrangements are pending at Mountain View-Colonial DeWitt, 1551 The Dalles Military Rd, Walla Walla. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Walla Walla Laura Burhoe Maier Rd Arrangement Pend Read more: Dustin Alen Harshman Mar 2, 2022 Cheryl Mae Bluhm Mar 2, 2022 George William Scott Mar 1, 2022 DON'T MISS FAQ: U-B Print Changes 39 Under 39 COVID-19 Coverage Mental Health Coverage See our eEditions eEdition Walla Walla Lifestyles Magazine Walla Walla Visitor's Guide 2021 Best of the Best Winners LATEST CLASSIFIEDS Agriculture 1 Castoldi's Farm fresh eggs. Service 2 Duran's Lawn Care & Irrigatio Service 3 Rob's Tree & Shrub Trimming & Ads 4 10 x 13 area rug and hall runn ALL CLASSIFIEDS