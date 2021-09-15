Larry Reynolds
— September 6, 2021
On September 6, 2021, my beloved husband, Larry Reynolds 66, passed away at home surrounded by family. He suffered a brief illness; and his huge heart just couldn’t keep up any longer.
Larry is survived by his love, Re; three children: Curt and family of Walla Walla, Johnnie and family of Kennewick, Ken and family of Walla Walla; mother, Sally Reynolds of Walla Walla; along with his brothers and sisters-in-laws, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Larry was preceded in death by his father, Lawrence R. Reynolds; and uncle Clarence Reynolds.
Larry will forever be remembered as an easy-going guy with a smile and a laugh; often sitting on the deck or at the river having a great time. “L-Dogg” will forever be loved and missed by all!
Until we meet again dear! Love Re.
A celebration of Life will be held at Re and Larry’s on Saturday, November 27, 2021, at 1:00PM. Memorial contributions may be made to the Blue Mountain Humane Society or the Pacific Little League through the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder St., Walla Walla, WA 99362. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.herringgroseclose.com