Larry R. Shelton
Dec. 15, 1938 — Oct. 13, 2019
KENNEWICK - Former Walla Walla resident Larry Ray Shelton, 80, died Oct. 13, 2019.
Arrangements are pending at Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, 1608 W Court St, Pasco.
