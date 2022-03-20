Larry L. Jenkins
February 14, 1950 — March 9, 2022
Larry L. Jenkins, son of Ivan and Juanita Jenkins, was born February 14, 1950, in Salinas, California. He Departed this life Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in Texarkana, Texas at his daughters home at the age of 72. He had been fighting cancer for sometime.
In June of 1972, he was united in marriage to Carol Carpenter, and to this union one son and one daughter were born. They later divorced.
He was preceded in death by his parents; longtime companion, Helene Bates; and a granddaughter, Breanna Jenkins. Larry is survived by his daughter, Brandi and her husband Jeff of Texarkana, TX; son, Brian of Milton-Freewater; three grandsons: Caiden, Kevin, Austin; one granddaughter, Bentlee; and two great-grandsons, Aydin and Aiden; several nieces and nephews; brothers, Gene (Linda) Jenkins, and Keith ( Tammy) Jenkins.
Larry grew up in Salinas, CA and after high school graduation was drafted into the U.S. Army and served a tour in S Vietnam. Larry moved to Walla Walla a few years later and worked for Teague Motor Company. Larry was an avid fisherman and enjoyed his bass boat and fishing on the Snake River.
Your family will miss you Bro! At his request there will be no Funeral Service.