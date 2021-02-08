Larry L. Bowton
January 11, 1941 — January 28, 2021
Larry passed away at home on the morning of January 28, at the age of 80, after a yearlong battle with ALS.
Larry was born and raised in Spokane, Washington, to Dan and Edna Bowton. He graduated from Lewis and Clark High School in 1958. In 1960 he married his high school sweetheart, Becky Sowell and had three sons. They later divorced.
Larry spent 25 years as a Dental Supply Rep. and the last 25 years of his working career as the National Sales Manager for Martin Archery.
In January 1990 the stars were aligned, and Larry met Bonnie Ward. They were married in June 1990 and enjoyed 30 plus years of marriage until his death.
Larry loved the outdoors and spent many happy days fishing. After he retired in 2006 he would spend two months in Bruster every summer, and was known for his smoked salmon and salmon dip that he shared with all. Larry also loved the two fishing trips he and his son Dan took to Canada.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Dan and Edna Bowton. He is survived by his wife, Bonnie; sons, Dr. Eric Bowton (Kari), Dan Bowton (Kim Shugart), Brett Bowton-Meade (Amy); daughters, Shanna Scott (Michael), Michele Peters; 11 grandchildren and three great-grandsons; brother, Gerald Wellington (Bev); sister, Bonnie Rancour (Leo); and brother-in-law, Gordon Ward (Joan).
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Walla Walla Hospice or ALSSO through Mountain View-Colonial Dewitt. An intimate celebration of life will be held at a later date. Friends and family may sign his online guestbook at www.mountainview-colonialdewitt.com