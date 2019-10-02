Larry Kempf
May 3, 1930 — Sept. 30, 2019
Larry Kempf of Hermiston was born May 3, 1930, in Alpena, S.D., one of eight children born to Albert and Elizabeth (Frueling) Kempf. He passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019, in Hermiston at the age of 89.
The Great Depression effected their family adversely, for they lost the family farm during those difficult years. A move to Kennewick, came later, where they worked farms for 10 cents per hour. Only five of Larry’s siblings survived their childhood years.
Larry attended elementary school in Kennewick and was a proud graduate of Kennewick High School in 1949. He served in the National Guard during the Korean Conflict, but was fortunate enough not to be called overseas.
Larry moved to Touchet, in 1961 where he resided until moving to Hermiston in 2007. His move to Hermiston was with family in mind, for now he is close by to many of them. For 33 years, Larry traveled the Northwest as a Corps of Engineers surveyor. His surveying skills led to his hobbies of photography and videography. Some of his favorite photographs through the years have been of old barns and landscapes. He has videotaped many weddings, births and other happy occasions. He even filmed accidents for the Washington State Patrol and Walla Walla County Sheriff’s office. Other hobbies include golf and spectator football.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Maxine; and all seven on his siblings.
Larry’s pride and joy are his two daughters, Lori Straley of Florence, OR and Colene Welford of Hermiston; stepson, John Dean of Irrigon, OR and stepdaughter, Vickie Dickenson of Milton Freewater (who he considers his own); 10 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of life will be announced at a later time.
Family suggest memorial donations in Larry’s memory be made to toucheteducationalfoundation.com.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements. To leave an online condolence for the family please go to www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com