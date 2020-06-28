Larry James Block
Sept. 1949 — April 27, 2020
Larry James Block of Walla Walla, passed away April 27, 2020. Larry was born September 1949 in Walla Walla to Laverne (McGrew) and Clarence Block. Larry was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Robert Lee and Nathan Schultz. Larry is survived by his spouse, JoAnn Schultz; Ryan Block, Wyatt and Roslyn; Andrew Block, Hadley and Jameson. Jason (Heather) Schultz, Braden and Brooklyn; Joseph (Amber) Schultz, Lillie, Joella and Koen. His sister, Cindy Burk; Aunt, Pat Dorscheimer; cousins, nieces and nephews.
Larry graduated from Walla Walla High School in 1967, attended Central Washington University and received his bachelor’s degree in economics in 1971. In December 1976 he received his Certificate of Completion of Apprenticeship at the trade of Electrician, and worked as a Journeyman Electrician for Local Union 112. He received his 45 years of service pin in August 2018. Larry had worked many years for Aztech Electric of Spokane, and was a proud member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. Most of the jobs Larry worked on were prisons, Justice Centers and schools. He also worked on the WWCC Dietrich Activity Center and Whitman Towers when it was remodeled.
Larry was diagnosed with PSP, Progressive Supranuclear Palsy in 2007, a rare parkinsonian disease, and retired from work 2010, because of concerns for safety.
In 1975, Larry was married to Vicki Boldman, they had two sons, Ryan and Andy, and later divorced.
Larry and JoAnn were together for 35 years. They were married August 8, 2003, at Niagara Falls, New York.
Larry became an active member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Walla Walla Aerie #26. He was a member for 25 years and was presented a Lifetime Membership from the Auxiliary for his volunteer work. He had served as the local Aerie President two times and served as a Trustee for many years. He also served as the District #11 Deputy twice and the Zone 5 President. He was awarded the honor of the “Wall of Fame” for District #11. Larry attended the State and Grand Conventions until his health made it too difficult to attend. He had made many friends during his years of membership and was appointed the honorary position of the Washington State Auxiliary SMILEY FACE 2019-2020.
You could also find Larry during fair time working at the Walla Walla Eagles Drill Team Fair booth, helping with the Dippy Dogs. He also enjoyed “taste testing them”.
Larry enjoyed his yearly trip to Mexico, doing one of his favorite things, sitting on the beach and having a few cold cervezas.
In 1986, Larry and JoAnn went to Alaska and took a float plane up the Deshka River, where they packed in their supplies and gear. They floated the river for 10 days as they fished for king salmon. Unfortunately, there were no pictures to show off all the fish they had caught. No batteries in the camera! Puerto Vallarta, Mexico 2002, Larry experienced the damaged done by the water surge by hurricane Kenna, as the Resort he always stayed at was severely damaged.
Then in 2003, in New York City, the Northeast Blackout , Larry’s main concern was he would need to walk up 23 floors to get to the room. He was in luck, as the Affinity had a backup generator. The trip to Washington D.C. was always one of Larry’s favorites, visiting the sites, the White House and the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, as was hiking in Sedona, Arizona.
In 2008, Larry and JoAnn, took a 33 day once in a lifetime trip to the Mediterranean. Their home base was Barcelona, Spain. Taking two separate cruises, they visited 12 different countries.
Larry enjoyed fishing and camping and boating; he also was immensely proud of his cabin he had built. He looked forward each year to the Annual Hunters Party, getting to see old friends and sharing a good time. Larry will be remembered for his warm, loving smile and his gentle nature and patience.
He was loved very much by his friends and family, because he was such a decent, kind and honest man. He persevered for 13 years after being diagnosed with PSP, never complaining and always having a smile on his face.
Thank you, Linda, for helping Larry and your visits. The family of Larry, want to send a special Thank you to Dr. Barga, your concern and advice were truly invaluable. Thank you to the staff at Park Manor for the care and support you gave Larry.
A memorial and celebration of life will be held at a later date.