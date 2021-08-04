Larry Duane Weber
September 8, 1940 — July 29, 2021
Larry Duane Weber was born September 8, 1940, to Joseph and Mildred (Kregger) Weber in Walla Walla.
Larry attended Touchet Public Schools. He and his 3 classmates graduated from Touchet High School in 1960. He married Myrna (Parr) Weber on April 13, 1962. Larry was compassionate about kids; from sports, animal projects to education. He very rarely missed a game or livestock show his kids, grandkids or great grandkids were participating in. He served on many organizations including Touchet-Gardena Lion’s Club, Walla Walla County Fire District 6, Blue Mountain Basketball Association, Blue Mountain Umpire Association, Pacific Little League, Walla Walla Wagon Wheelers, Touchet Booster Club.
Larry touched the lives of so many through his countless hours of volunteer work. From late night hours at the Touchet-Gardena Lion’s Club food booth at the Walla Walla Fair and Rodeo to manning the parade truck for the Walla Walla Wagon Wheelers. During Spring and Summer he could be found at the Pacific Little League fields. He was either in the dugout of behind homeplate. He assisted behind the scenes at many Touchet FFA barbecues. A stroke in 2004 slowed him down a bit but he still did what he could.
Larry was a man of strong family values, a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, son and friend. He passed away at Regency Nursing Home after complications from a fall at home.
Larry is survived by his wife of Touchet; brothers, Donald Weber of Ellensburg, WA, Ronald Weber of Walla Walla, Sam Weber of Vancouver, WA; son, LeLand Weber (Traci) of Touchet; daughter, Susan Christopher of Walla Walla; granddaughters, Jami Henderson (Ty) of Touchet, Shelby Sewell of Pendleton, Josie Conley (Owen) of Palatka, Fl, Miranda Christopher of Walla Walla; grandsons, Joey Weber (Kimmie) of Pasco, Tim Weber of Walla Walla; great-grandson, Jaxson Henderson of Touchet; great-granddaughter, Isabella Conley of Palatka, Fl. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Brian Weber; brothers, Gerald Weber and Richard Weber.
A Graveside service will be held on Monday, August 9, 2021, at 10am at the Touchet Cemetery with a Celebration of Life to follow at the home of LeLand and Traci Weber, 222 Balm Street, Touchet. A separate Celebration of life will be held on Saturday, August 7, 2021, from 3pm to 7pm at the above address. Please come join the family at either of the Celebrations of Life for a meal and bring a dessert in honor of Larry. Visitation will be at the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder, Walla Walla on Sunday, August 8, 2021, from 1pm to 5pm. Memorial contributions may be made to the Touchet Booster Club, The Touchet Educational Foundation or organization of donor’s choice.