Lance Steven Escher
Sept. 17, 1995 — Sept. 12, 2019
Lance was born on September 17, 1995 to Gregory Paul Heimann Jr. and Alexa DeAnn Escher in Honolulu, Oahu, Hawaii.
He is survived by his parents, as well as by brothers, Tristan Escher and Tanner Muma-Escher of Walla Walla, Jeffrey Hays and Lucas Hays of College Place; grandparents, Wanda Heimann of Escondido, CA, Gregory Heimann Sr. and Diane Heimann of Thornton, Colorado, Joelene and Peter Schermann of Jacksonville, Texas; great-grandparents, Patricia Heimann-Spencer of Thornton, Colorado and Don and June Marshall of Mckinney, Texas; Jennifer and Noe Contreras of Escondido, CA, and Christie Ferguson of Rusk, Texas; numerous cousins.
Lance particularly loved being out in nature, long drives, beautiful sunsets, farming and gardening.
Lance, you are in our hearts and will be greatly missed.
Donations can be made to Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315. W. Poplar, Walla Walla.
Celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 28, in his honor.