Lance J. Henderson
April 19, 1964 — March 5, 2022
Lance James Henderson, age 57, passed away on Saturday, March 5, 2022, surrounded by his family at Providence St. Mary Medical Center. On March 1, Lance experienced an episode of cardiac arrest and the lack of oxygen prior to medical attention caused irreversible brain damage.
Lance was the eldest child born to Jim and Barbara (Wilson) Henderson on April 19, 1964, in Walla Walla. He was a 1982 graduate of Walla High School and earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Political Science from Whitman College. Before graduation from college, he had already been a newspaper publisher, editor, and reporter of two newspapers he had created.
Lance became interested in politics at an early age and never looked back. Over greater than three decades, he provided strategic and communication counsel regarding public affairs, public policy and political campaigns to business and political leaders such as President George H.W. Bush, President George W Bush; U.S. Senators Robert Dole and Slade Gorton; Governors Haley Barbour, Chris Christie, Paul LePage, and Mitt Romney; State Attorney Generals Ken Eikenberry, Rob McKenna, and Patrick Morrisey; Congresswoman Jennifer Dunn and Congressman Rod Chandler and George Nethercutt; Washington State Senators Jeannette Hayner and Dino Rossi; and, the National Republican Senatorial and Congressional Committees and many business trade associations throughout the United States.
His areas of expertise included strategy, branding, management and organization, media relations, direct and digital marketing, fundraising, research and targeting. In that regard he consulted for the successful campaign to defeat Washington State Initiative 1631; led the successful in-state operations to re-elect Maine Governor Paul LePage; planned and developed the 50 States 142 million person National Voter File for the Republican National Committee; at the International Republican Institute taught communications and campaign strategy to emerging democratic leaders of Bulgaria; managed the uphill successful campaign to qualify Initiative 134 - Campaign Finance Reform - for the ballot.
The game of golf was at the core of the Henderson family. Lance’s father started his career in golf at Manito Golf Club in Spokane, WA after earning a Class C Caddy Badge when he was eight years old. Lance followed suit starting a Crazy Golfers Magazine at seven years old, where he gathered advertisements, included jokes, and had golfers submit articles and tips. His father also earned a Class A Membership to the Professional Golfers’ Association and a Class A Membership in the American Clubmaker’s Association, where he learned to repair and build custom specific clubs. Following in the footsteps of his paternal grandfather Roy “Babe” Henderson and his father Jim, Lance enjoyed golf and served on the Board of Directors at Veterans Memorial Golf Course. He treasured the golf memorabilia he was gifted by his father which had belonged to his grandfather, including photographs, clubs, Professional Golf Association plaques and awards.
Lance is survived by his mother, Barbara Wilson Henderson; sister, Lana Henderson Stalder; nephew Anthony Stalder; nieces, Michaela Stalder, Meghan Stalder and Jenna Henderson; uncle, Roy Henderson; stepmother, Sonja Henderson; as well as numerous cousins and many treasured life-long friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Jim Henderson.
Lance was a passionate brother to his little sister, and uncle to his nephew and nieces – providing encouragement, career ideas and endless U.S. Government and History books. Lance’s family, friends and the Walla Walla community meant the world to him, and all will miss his positive and kind presence.
A Celebration of Lance’s life will be held this Spring and publicized accordingly.