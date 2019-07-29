Kyle S. Leslie
May 10, 1968 — July 29, 2019
WALLA WALLA - Kyle S. Leslie, 51, died July 28, 2019, at Washington Odd Fellows Home.
Arrangements are pending at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W Alder St, Walla Walla.
