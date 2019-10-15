In Loving Memory
Kyle Mauer
May 8, 1991 — Oct. 9, 2019
Kyle Mauer left this world way too soon on October 9, 2019. He was born May 8, 1991, and grew up in Walla Walla, graduating from Wa-Hi in June 2009. He enlisted and served in the U.S. Navy for 5 years in submarine service and received an honorable discharge. Kyle then enlisted in the Army and pursued Ranger training where he injured his shoulder. He was medically retired from the Army and returned home to attend Walla Walla Community College. Kyle had a great sense of humor, enjoyed music, time with friends, electronics, magic cards, and solving puzzles. He will be missed.
Surviving are his father and mother, Larry and Kathy Mauer of Walla Walla; aunt, uncle and cousin, Jane, John and Jaime Mauer of Walla Walla; Steve and Rona Reed of Monroe, WA; his friends, Lance and Jake Dahlin, Brad Nelson, Jordan (and the Bro House); and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
There will be a memorial service for Kyle’s friends and family on Saturday, October 19. If you would like to attend, please phone Mountain View-Colonial DeWitt at 509-525-3397 for further service details.
Friends and family may share memories and sign his online guestbook at www.mountainview-colonialdewitt.com