Kyle J. Martz
March 27, 1984 — July 8, 2019
WALLA WALLA - Kyle Jordan Martz, 35, died July 8, 2019.
Arrangements are pending at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W Alder St, Walla Walla.
