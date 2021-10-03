Kristina Ann (Mawhiney) Chavez
November 14, 1990 — March 19, 2021
Kristina Ann (Mawhiney) Chavez was born November 14, 1990, in Sarasota, Florida to parents Steven Mawhiney and Barbara Jeanne Peacock Mawhiney. She moved around the country with her parents as they were in the U.S. Coast Guard. Kristina started her schooling in California, and eventually graduated from Dayton High School in 2008. While attending WWCC Kristina met her future husband, Josue Chavez. They transferred to WSU together where Kristina completed a bachelor’s degree in Psychology. After college, Kristina worked for Pathways of Washington assisting people with receiving a variety of services. Kristina and Josue were married September 21, 2017, in Walla Walla. She loved to gardens cook, bake, walk her dogs and help people. Kristina was always willing to lend a hand to anyone who needed her help.
Her world fell apart rather suddenly in the summer of 2020. Kristina moved to Nogales, Mexico in February of 2021, and died there unexpectedly in March.
She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Ruth Mawhiney of Lemon Cove, CA; grandparents, Harvey and Rosemary Peacock of Walla Walla; Uncle, Michael Peacock of Walla Walla. She is survived by her husband, Josue of Walla Walla; mother and stepfather, Doug and Barbara Sapp of Dayton; father and stepmother, Steven and Stacy Mawhiney of Surprise, AZ; grandmother, Myrna Chapman Las Vegas, NV; brother and sister-in-law, Andrew and Sierra Mawhiney of Surprise, AZ; brother, Chase Sapp of Alameda, CA; stepbrother, Gerard Sapp of Bremerton, WA; stepsister, Anna Hart of Modesto, CA; stepsister, Autumn Sapp of Modesto, CA; stepsister, Brianne Sapp of Fortuna, CA; Aunt and Uncle, Rosemary and James Washburn of Boise, ID; Uncle, Thomas A. Peacock of Spokane, WA; Aunt, Virginia Peacock of Walla Walla; Aunt and Uncle, Peggy and Jay Baughman of Lemoore, CA; Aunt and Uncle, Cindy and Ray Grimm of Exeter, CA; and Uncle, Paul Mawhiney of California; and Aunt, Chrystal Sapp or Las Vegas, NV; also by numerous cousins in Oregon, Idaho, Nevada and California.
Celebration of Life is October 9, at 1:00PM at Life Church in Walla Walla.